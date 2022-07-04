Ice Skating Equipment Market: North American Regional Market is Expected to Expand 1.2X by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ice Skating Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ice Skating Equipment

Market Snapshot

The global ice skating equipment market was valued at around US$ 800 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 1% share of the overall sports equipment market, as per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR.

Sales of ice skating equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. Demand for ice hockey skates is high when compared to all other ice skating gear, and is set to surge at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Ice Skating Equipment Market Size in 2020 US$ 800 Mn Sales Forecast for Ice Skating Equipment by 2031 US$ 1.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 4% CAGR Market Share Top 5 Ice Skating Equipment Manufacturers 40%

Key Segments Covered in Ice Skating Equipment Industry Research

· Buyer Type

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

· Product Type

Ice Figure Skates

Ice Hockey Skates

Ice Racing Skates

Recreational Ice Skates

Ice Skating Apparels

Ice Skating Protection Accessories Ice Skating Gloves Ice Skating Jackets Ice Skating Pants Ice Skating Pads Ice Skating Helmets



· Sales Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlets

Direct to Customer Institutional Channels

Direct to Customer Online Channels

Franchised Sports Outlets

Independent Sports Outlets

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party Online Channels

Others Online Sales of Ice Skating Equipment Online Sales of Ice Skating Accessories Offline Sales of Ice Skating Accessories Offline Sales of Ice Skating Equipment



Competitive Landscape

Key ice skating equipment suppliers are expanding rapidly, both in terms of production capacity and manufacturing locations, in order to acquire a foothold in the face of strong product demand.

Material optimization, manufacturing technological automation, and product development are all things that ice skate manufacturers & suppliers are involved in.

Furthermore, more emphasis has been laid on company expansion through the establishment of new sales offices and distribution hubs in order to strengthen presence in new and possible geographic clusters.

Innovations in equipment used in ice skating and exercise and health benefits derived from ice skating are having a positive impact on the sales of ice skating equipment.

Various government organizations have aided global market growth by ensuring sports education, providing incentives and subsidies to athletes, and arranging numerous sporting events. Safety precautions such as helmets and appropriate clothing are necessary in order to avoid hazards. Artificial arenas have been developed for ice skating for people who are at long distances from natural ice-clad regions.

All these aspects are triggering demand for ice skating equipment, consequently driving growth of the global market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global ice skating equipment market to top US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

Hockey skates projected to reach around US$ 550 Mn by 2031.

Figure skates projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 50%.

Market in Japan expected to reach valuation of US$ 60 Mn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“With rising health and fitness awareness, the number of people participating in sports, including ice skating is also expanding. Individuals who desire to stay in shape are actively participating in sporting activities; this rate of participation is projected to boost ice skating equipment sales over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

