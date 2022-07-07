Fashinza appoints Sumit Saxena as President – Revenue & Strategy

Gurugram, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fashinza, the AI-driven B2B marketplace and real-time global supply chain for fashion brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of Sumit Saxena as President – Revenue and Strategy. At Fashinza, Sumit’s role will be on scaling-up business in the Europe and UK markets, which are among the biggest markets for Fashinza. Sumit would also focus on predictable revenue functions with world-class processes and standards to scale up globally.

Sumit will contribute towards helping Fashinza build the future of the fashion manufacturing industry in a sustainable, ethical, inclusive, fast, and efficient and through the use of technology, data, the cloud and more. Sumit is a seasoned business leader with extensive exposure and experience in building and scaling startups. An entrepreneur at heart, in the past Sumit worked with companies whom he could scale to successful business ventures.

Commenting on Sumit Saxena’s appointment to Fashinza, Pawan Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Fashinza, said: “Fashinza’s focus remains both Indian and global markets with Europe and UK being among the target geographies for us. After the recent Series B round of funding we continue to expand Fashinza’s team and our global footprint. Sumit will bring his experience and expertise to grow and scale up business and streamline and execute our strategy. We are excited to welcome him to the Fashinza team.”

According to Sumit Saxena: “Fashion is a trillion dollar industry with huge scope for technology, to automate the way brands work today. Technology will enable brands & manufacturers to be more efficient resulting in better management and visibility. As Uber changed the way we travel & Airbnb the way we holiday, Fashinza is trying to revolutionise the way brands source. It’s an immense opportunity for all of us to contribute, given the current state of the supply chain pre & post-COVID days. I am very excited to play a role in this journey and to work with some of the brightest minds in the Industry to re-shape the fashion Industry.”

About Fashinza

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma and Pawan Gupta and joined by Jamil Ahmad as one of the co- founders, Fashinza is a global B2B manufacturing marketplace with a mission to create sustainable and futuristic supply chains for fashion brands while improving the lives of millions of workers. Fashinza helps global brands to work with lowest MOQs in the industry and have fast turnarounds. As of January 2021, they have 400 plus ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka and counting more. Fashinza counts brands like Forever21, Noon.com, FirstCry, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof.com among their customers. They have manufacturing units in India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka and have worked with brands across India, USA, UK, Europe, and Australia. Fashinza raised Series A round of above US $25 million in August 2021 and Series B round of $100 million in May 2022. The company is expanding in US, Europe, UK and in the Middle East countries