Lucintel Forecasts Expandable Liner Hanger System Market to Reach $XX Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the Expandable Liner Hanger System Market is projected to reach an estimated $XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth of unconventional and deep water exploration and production activities along with rising oil & gas prices, increasing requirement for higher productivity and efficiency, and the advantages of covering wide areas by a single rig employing long lateral drilling methods.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in expandable liner hanger system market by location of deployment (onshore and offshore), reservoir (oil and gas), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Oil market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on reservoir, the expandable liner hanger system market is segmented into oil and gas. Lucintel forecasts that the oil market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing government and FDI investment in exploration of reservoir.

“Asia pacific will dominate the expandable liner hanger system market in near future”

Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from countries like China, India, Australia, and others.

Major players of expandable liner hanger system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Halliburton, Schlumberger, Dril-Quip, Weatherford International, Baker Huges, Enventure Global Technology are among the major expandable liner hanger system providers.

