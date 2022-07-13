Electro Standards Laboratories Releases New Secure Local Control Switching Across Four Dual Channels From Online/Offline

Cranston, Rhode Island, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The research and development team at Electro Standards Laboratories has recently released a new multi-channel online/offline network switch with RJ45, Cat6, and PoE compliance. This item, the model 9280, is the newest addition to the LineSelect® product line of local control, copper network switches. The unit was designed by the talented team of mechanical and electrical engineers working closely with the R&D department to offer this complex switch for both independent channel control and simultaneous switching of two devices per channel. This product is applicable to switching any RJ45 interface quickly and reliably, commonly used for video camera on/off switch control.

The M9280 is a four dual-channel RJ45 Cat6 online/offline, slim 1U rackmount, black box switch. There are four channels, with each channel containing two RJ45 female ports for use for simultaneous online/offline switching on that channel. Each dual channel is made up of two (A) ports and two (COMMON) ports, for a total of sixteen female RJ45 connectors on the unit. This switch is local control only, offering passive manual rotary knob switching for each individual channel. The COM devices are either connected to the A port devices in online mode or disconnected from the A port devices in offline mode. Absolutely no data passes through when the switch is in the offline position.

The LineSelect product line is dedicated to copper network switches with manual switching only, meaning there is no power required for this switcher. The M9280 is tested and supports PoE switch control of multiple networks. This unit uses break-before-make rotary switches, offering only two positions, online and offline, for each channel. This provides individual control of on and off positions of multiple devices in separate areas. Despite the complex switching capability of this unit, the M9280 is enclosed in a slim 1U, full rack size, all black metal chassis designed to provide EMI/RFI shielding and fit in a standard 19” rack.

This secure online/offline dual channel switcher can be used to control video applications, private switching for conference rooms, conference video calls, recordings, and much more! The unit is designed to support multiple video camera devices in multiple rooms using PoE.

The LineSelect® model 9280 specifications sheet, pricing, and features can be found at https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-309280-model-9280-four-dual-channel-rj45-cat6-onlineofflineswitch-individual-control.html. All questions and inquiries regarding this product or something similar can be directed to the ESL web contact form https://www.electrostandards.com/support/. Custom length cable assemblies are available and can be used with this model for network installations and applications. As a manufacturer of 45+ years in the USA, Electro Standards Laboratories is proud to offer customized products to fit your requirements more closely. If you are interested in working with one of our team members on creating a personalized quote for a custom product, please contact ES Labs at eslab@electrostandards.com or call 401-943-1164. It is important to note that all ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

