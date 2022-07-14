Oral Hygiene Market Expected To Drive The Market At A 5% CAGR From 2021 To 2031.

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oral hygiene market is anticipated to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis. In order to prevent such diseases, more people are incorporating various oral hygiene products into their health regimes. Increasing awareness regarding maintaining healthy oral hygiene has boosted sales of oral hygiene products over the years.

As maintaining good oral hygiene prevents such various complications, demand for various oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and others is surging across the world. Additionally, there is growing inclination towards purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including rising disposable income and increasing dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products such as electric- and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties are gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

Oral Hygiene Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Oral Hygiene market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Oral Hygiene market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Oral Hygiene supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Market Competition

With competition getting fiercer with each passing year, key manufacturers of oral hygiene products are focusing on investing heavily and diversifying their portfolios.

Henkel launched its new extensive range of oral hygiene care, including mouth wash, gum care, and others, which are subject to be fully sustainable by 2021.

Johnson & Johnson consumer health recently committed US$ 800 million through 2030 to make its products (including oral hygiene products) more sustainable for a healthier planet.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Oral Hygiene demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for oral hygiene products. As per the study, the demand for Oral Hygiene will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Oral Hygiene will grow through 2031. Oral Hygiene historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Oral Hygiene consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Oral Hygiene Market Segmentations:

By Product : Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash/Dental Rinse Dental Floss Dental Accessories

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Sales Other Retail Formats

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



