Wearable Medical Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies (Philips Electronics, Fitbit, Basis Science)

Wearable medical devices are devices that are worn on the body and used to monitor or deliver therapy. They are often used to track vital signs or to deliver medications. Some common examples of wearable medical devices include heart rate monitors, blood pressure cuffs, and insulin pumps.

Key Players

The global wearable medical devices market includes players such as Philips Electronics, Fitbit, Basis Science, Garmin, Covidien, Omron Corp, Withings, Vital Connect, Polar Electro, Verist Genomics, and others.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in wearable medical device technology.

One is the development of more sophisticated sensors. These sensors are able to collect a variety of data, including biometric data, which can be used to monitor a patient’s health.

Another trend is the development of more sophisticated algorithms. These algorithms can be used to process the data collected by the sensors and to provide information that can be used to improve a patient’s health.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and the increasing adoption of fitness and wellness devices.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers of the wearable medical devices market. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise globally. In 2016, around 40% of the world’s population was affected by at least one chronic disease.

The growing aging population is another key driver of the wearable medical devices market. The aging population is more susceptible to chronic diseases.

The increasing adoption of fitness and wellness devices is another key driver of the wearable medical devices market. This is expected to increase the demand for wearable medical devices as these devices help in tracking fitness and wellness parameters.

Market Segments

The wearable medical devices market is segmented by product, distribution channel, application, and end-use. By product, the market is classified into trackers, smart watches, smart clothing, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, it is bifurcated into pharmacies, online channels, and hypermarkets. Based on application, it is divided into general health, home healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

