3D Bioprinting Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: EnvisionTEC, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Global 3D Bioprinting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 3D Bioprinting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

3D bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that can create three-dimensional (3D) living tissue. It is done by using a bi printer to lay down successive layers of cells, extracellular matrix, and biomaterials to create 3D tissue. The cells can be from the patient themselves, which reduces the risk of rejection, or they can be from donors. 3D bioprinting has the potential to create complex organs, such as the heart, that can be used for transplants. It also has the potential to be used for research to create models of diseases, such as cancer.

Key Trends

The three key trends in 3D bioprinting technology are:

1. Increased accuracy and precision: 3D bioprinting technology is becoming increasingly accurate and precise, allowing for the creation of ever-more complex structures.

2. Increased speed: 3D bioprinting technology is becoming faster, allowing for the production of larger and more complex structures in a shorter timeframe.

3. Increased versatility: 3D bioprinting technology is becoming more versatile, allowing for the creation of a wider range of structures and tissues.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the 3D bioprinting market are as follows:

Increasing demand for organ and tissue transplantation Rising prevalence of chronic diseases Technological advancements in 3D bioprinting Growing investment in regenerative medicine

Market Segments

The 3D Bioprinting Market is segmented by component, application, end-user and region. By component, the market is divided into 3D bioprinters and bioink. Based on application, it is segmented into skin and drug research. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into biopharma and academia. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The 3D Bioprinting Market includes players such as EnvisionTEC, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Poietis, Vivax Bio, LLC, Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Cellink Global and Regemat 3D S.L.

