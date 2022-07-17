Plant Protein’s Nutritional Profile Is Anticipated To Create An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Us$ 3.0 Bn By 2031

Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of plant protein ingredient market on the basis of product type, form, application and region.

By Product Type : Soy Protein Wheat Protein Pea Protein Rice Protein Potato Protein Others

By Form : Isolate Concentrate Other Forms

By Application : Sports Nutrition Clinical Nutrition Infant Nutrition Bakery & Confectionary Fortified Food & Beverages Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What insights does the Plant Protein Ingredient Market report provide to the readers?

Plant Protein Ingredient fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Plant Protein Ingredient player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Plant Protein Ingredient in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Plant Protein Ingredient.

