Women’s Health Market Detail Analysis Focusing On Application, Types And Regional Outlook

Women’s Health Industry Overview

The global women’s health market size is expected to reach USD 58.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The introduction of innovative novel products and the presence of a strong pipeline of women’s health products are prime factors driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, the Food & Drug Administration approved Myfembree, developed by Pfizer Inc. in collaboration with Myovant Sciences, for uterine fibroids associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. An increase in the incidence of endometriosis and a rise in support from non-profit organizations are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Women’s Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s health market based on application, age, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids, Contraceptives, Menopause and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

The contraceptives segment held the highest market share of more than 33.00% of the global revenue in 2021 due to increased awareness about family planning and rapid technological advancements in contraception.

segment held the highest market share of more than 33.00% of the global revenue in 2021 due to increased awareness about family planning and rapid technological advancements in contraception. Pills are the most common method of contraception used in developed regions, such as the U.S. and Europe, whereas in developing countries intrauterine devices and implants are most commonly used.

The endometriosis & uterine fibroids segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the launch of new products for these conditions.

Based on the Age Insights, the market is segmented into 50 Years & Above and Others.

The 50 years & above age segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period as an increase in life expectancy is boosting the overall menopausal population across the globe.

The others segment, on the other hand, accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to retain the leading position during the forecast period. Women aged below 50 years are of reproductive age, and women’s health issues associated with this age group are more likely related to fertility, such as hormonal infertility, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Women’s Health Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are adopting strategies that allow them to use resources to develop new products. For instance, in September 2020, Bayer acquired KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. This acquisition was expected to expand Bayer’s women’s health drug development pipeline.

Some of the key players in the global women’s health market include

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

