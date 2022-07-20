Global Sales Of Heat Pumps Are Projected To Accelerate At A Healthy CAGR Of 9% To Top Us$ 140 Bn By 2031|Fact.MR Study

Heat Pump Market by Product (Air Source, Water Source, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by System (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Electric, Geothermal Heat Pumps), Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, Heat Pump above 30 kW), by Application & Region – Forecast to 2031

The global heat pump market was valued at around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 35% share of the overall HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) market. Sales of heat pumps are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 140 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Heat Pump Market Survey Report:

  • Trane Inc.
  • Midea Group
  • NIBE Group
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Glen Dimplex Group
  • Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG
  • Flamingo Heat Pumps
  • Efficiency Maine
  • Ingersoll Rand, Plc.
  • Melrose Industries PLC.

Key Segments Covered in Heat Pump Industry Research

  • Product Type
    • Air Source Heat Pumps
    • Water Source Heat Pumps
    • Ground Source Heat Pumps
  • System Type
    • Air-to-Air Heat Pumps
    • Air-to-Water Heat Pumps
    • Electric Heat Pumps
    • Geothermal Heat Pumps
  • Rated Capacity
    • Heat Pump Up to 10 kW
    • 10–20 kW Heat Pump
    • 20–30 kW Heat Pump
    • Heat Pump Above 30 kW
  • Application
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Residential sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Commercial Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Hospitality Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Retail Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Education Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Industrial Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Food & Beverage Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Paper & Pulp Sector
    • Use of Heat Pumps in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector

