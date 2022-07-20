Global Sales Of Heat Pumps Are Projected To Accelerate At A Healthy CAGR Of 9% To Top Us$ 140 Bn By 2031|Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Heat Pump Market by Product (Air Source, Water Source, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by System (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Electric, Geothermal Heat Pumps), Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, Heat Pump above 30 kW), by Application & Region – Forecast to 2031

The global heat pump market was valued at around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 35% share of the overall HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) market. Sales of heat pumps are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 140 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Heat Pump Market Survey Report:

Trane Inc.

Midea Group

NIBE Group

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Efficiency Maine

Ingersoll Rand, Plc.

Melrose Industries PLC.

Key Segments Covered in Heat Pump Industry Research

Product Type Air Source Heat Pumps Water Source Heat Pumps Ground Source Heat Pumps

System Type Air-to-Air Heat Pumps Air-to-Water Heat Pumps Electric Heat Pumps Geothermal Heat Pumps

Rated Capacity Heat Pump Up to 10 kW 10–20 kW Heat Pump 20–30 kW Heat Pump Heat Pump Above 30 kW

Application Use of Heat Pumps in Residential sector Use of Heat Pumps in Commercial Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Hospitality Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Retail Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Education Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Industrial Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Food & Beverage Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Paper & Pulp Sector Use of Heat Pumps in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Heat Pump Market report provide to the readers?

Heat Pump fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Heat Pump player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Heat Pump in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Heat Pump.

The report covers following Heat Pump Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Heat Pump market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Heat Pump

Latest industry Analysis on Heat Pump Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Heat Pump Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Heat Pump demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Heat Pump major players

Heat Pump Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Heat Pump demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Heat Pump Market report include:

How the market for Heat Pump has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Heat Pump on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Heat Pump?

Why the consumption of Heat Pump highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

