Toledo Solar Partners with SEDC Solar to Deliver Solar Panels & Solar Glass To D.C. Homes, Churches, and Businesses

Perrysburg, OH, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Solar, a leading American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful and durable solar panels and solar glass, is partnering with SEDC Solar, a pioneer in socially progressive Community Solar, to bring Toledo Solar’s American made and ethically produced solar products to local homes, churches, and businesses.

SEDC Solar is implementing Toledo Solar’s panels during increasing industry demand in the region. The solar industry invested $104 million in Washington D.C. in 2021 alone. However, the industry is facing challenges as supply chain constraints hinder product availability.

Despite the solar industry’s steady growth, the pandemic and global shipping constraints have caused challenges in the market, increasing the price of solar panels. However, Toledo Solar produces American-made Cadmium Telluride solar panels, allowing the company to provide high-quality, ethically produced products to meet market demand.

“We are proud to provide the best American-made solar panel products and installation services available to the D.C. area by partnering with SEDC Solar,” said Aaron Bates, the founder and CEO of Toledo Solar. “We look forward to serving the D.C. market as an extension of SEDC Solar, as they are already making a strong impact providing solar energy to the consumer for free.”

“SEDC Solar is a vehicle for people to Do Well and Do Good at the same time. There is a true opportunity to make those that historically have been last in receiving benefits to become first. These benefits include lower utility costs, lower carbon footprint, and an opportunity to provide job training and jobs for local residents at no costs,” said Thomas Jones, manager of SEDC Solar.

About Toledo Solar:

Toledo Solar is an American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass. The company manufactures 100% of its panels in its Toledo, Ohio factory, with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The fully recyclable, stunningly efficient thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar are installed on American homes and businesses throughout the U.S. Headquartered in NW Ohio, Toledo Solar is a proud member of the US-MAC, The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050 an NSF IUCRC), and The Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics Consortium. Toledo Solar is dedicated to helping America and countries around the world achieve energy independence, resilience, and self-sufficiency. For more information visit www.Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

About SEDC Solar:

SEDC Solar is a Washington DC based Opportunity Zone Business whose mission is to deliver solar, create jobs and enrich the communities that we serve. Our initial focus in Washington DC is in Wards 8,7, and 4 providing solar and storage to homes, businesses, and churches at no cost. SEDC Solar gets its funding from the NetZero Opportunity Zone Fund which allows investors to invest their capital gains in these solar and battery projects and have no capital gains tax to pay.



