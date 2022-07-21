Butyl Glycol Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Anshika Polysurf Ltd., Asia Pacific Petrochemicals Co Ltd, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Butyl Glycol Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Butyl Glycol Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Butyl glycol is a colorless, odorless, somewhat viscous organic compound with the chemical formula CH3(CH2)2OH. It is a member of the alcohol family of compounds and is classified as a diol. Butyl glycol is miscible with water, alcohols, and most organic solvents.

Key Trends

The butyl glycol technology market is driven by the increasing demand for butyl glycol from the paints & coatings industry. Butyl glycol is widely used as a coalescing agent in water-based paints & coatings. It helps in the formation of a continuous film of paint on the surface by promoting the coalescence of the dispersed pigment particles.

The butyl glycol technology market is also driven by the growing demand for butyl glycol from the adhesives & sealants industry. Butyl glycol is used as a plasticizer and coalescing agent in adhesives & sealants. It helps in the easy flow of the adhesive during application and also improves the bonding strength of the adhesive.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the Butyl Glycol market are the growing demand for alkyd resins and the increasing use of Butyl Glycol in the production of these resins. Alkyd resins are used in a variety of applications, including paints and coatings, adhesives, and plastics. The growing demand for these resins is driving the Butyl Glycol market.

In addition, Butyl Glycol is also used as a solvent in a variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The growing demand for these industries is also driving the Butyl Glycol market.

Market Segmentation

By Functions

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

By End-Use

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Metalworking Fluids

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Anshika Polysurf Ltd.

Asia Pacific Petrochemicals Co Ltd

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

