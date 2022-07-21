Dental Implant Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | 3M company, Avinent Implant System S.L, Bicon LLC.,

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dental Implant Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dental Implant Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A dental implant is a small metal post that is surgically placed into the jawbone to serve as a replacement for a missing tooth. The implant is then topped with a dental crown, which is a artificial tooth that looks and functions just like a real one. Dental implants are a popular choice for tooth replacement because they are strong and durable, and they can last a lifetime with proper care.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in dental implant technology.

First, miniaturization is a major trend. This means that implants are becoming smaller and more discreet.

Additionally, there is a trend toward more natural-looking implants. This means that they are designed to more closely resemble the appearance of natural teeth.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the dental implant market.

Firstly, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders is driving the market for dental implants.

Secondly, the increasing awareness of dental implants and the growing preference for cosmetic dentistry are also driving the market.

Thirdly, the availability of advanced dental implant technologies and the growing number of dental implant manufacturers are also contributing to the market growth.

Market Segments

By Products Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics

By Materials Metals Polymers Ceramics Biomaterial

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

3M company,

Avinent Implant System S.L,

Bicon LLC.,

Dentsply Sirona Inc.,

Envista Holdings Corporation,

Henry Schein,

