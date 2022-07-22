Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Size To Touch USD 21.3 Million by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Industry Overview

The global hospital linen supply and management services market is expected to reach USD 21.3 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in the prevalence of epidemics and pandemics, such as Ebola, COVID-19, and SARS along with the rising awareness regarding surgical site infection are the key factors driving the hospital linen supply and management services market.

Outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services is preferred over in-house due to various advantages associated with it. Outsourcing is a convenient option for laundry of a large number of linen clothes. Value-added services provided by the majority of the key players include laundry services. Therefore, outsourcing hospital linen supplies & services boost the revenue of these companies, thus increasing their industry share. Outsourcing helps healthcare facilities to focus on their core competencies, and save time & money for upgrading equipment and workers and various materials required for laundry. Moreover, in-house laundry requires a huge investment for installing and maintaining the laundry facility.

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the hospital linen supply and management services market report based on product, material, end use, service provider, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers, Blanket, Bed Covers, Bathing & Cleaning Accessories, and Patient Repositioner.

The bedsheet & pillow covers segment held the largest market share of 46.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Bedsheets used in the hospitals are of various types such as flat sheets, fitted sheets, bariatric sheets, hyperbaric sheets, gurney sheets, mortuary sheets, and birthing sheets.

The bathing & cleaning accessories segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness about hygiene standards and the need for sanitation maintenance. It includes wipes, washcloths, and various types of towels such as bath, hand, & face towels.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Woven, and Non-Woven.

The non-woven segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of more than 9.8% over the forecast period. The segment majorly includes protective materials such as hospital gowns, drapes, and sheets used during surgeries. The

The increasing demand for hospital gowns, drapes, and medical sheets due to the rising hospital admissions owing to the pandemic outbreak across the globe is one of the major factors influencing the segment growth.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, and Standalone Clinics.

The hospital segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of patient admissions in hospitals for surgeries and treatments for COVID-19.

Diagnostic centers are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Diagnostic centers require linen for beds, gowns, and apparel for patients as well as the staff. Apparels for patients are available in both reusable and disposable categories. In addition, the linen can be rented from various companies, which are later washed and dry cleaned based on the industry’s hygiene standards.

Based on the Service Provider Insights, the market is segmented into In-house, and Contractual.

The contractual segment of the hospital linen supply and management services segment is expected to showcase a fast growth rate of around 9.9% during the forecast period. Contractual services are gaining popularity due to the increase in the number of services pertaining to linen and the rise in the number of hospitals, beds, & working professionals.

Contractual laundry saves space and resources in the hospitals; therefore, the hospitals are able to focus more on their core competencies. It is also a cost-curbing tool employed by the hospitals, as they do not have to spend on the installation of the systems and hire professionals for the services.

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Market players in the industry are adopting various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the hospital linen supply and management services market include:

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd

Angelica

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

