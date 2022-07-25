Tactical Data Link Market 2021 production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate upto 2031 | Viasat Inc., Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation., BAE Systems., Leonardo S.p.A.

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tactical Data Link Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tactical Data Link Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tactical Data Link (TDL) is a communications system that allows military forces to exchange information in a secure and efficient manner. TDL systems are used to exchange information such as orders, intelligence, and targeting data. TDL systems use a variety of communication methods, including radio, satellite, and wire.

Tactical Data Link (TDL) technology is a rapidly evolving field that is becoming increasingly important for militaries around the world. The ability to exchange data between platforms in real-time is becoming more and more essential in modern warfare. There are a number of key trends that are driving the development of TDL technology.

Key Trends

One of the most important trends is the increasing use of unmanned platforms. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are playing an increasingly important role in military operations. These platforms need to be able to communicate with each other and with manned platforms in order to be effective. This is driving the need for more sophisticated TDL systems.

Another trend that is driving the development of TDL systems is the increasing use of network-centric warfare. In this type of warfare, information is shared across a network of platforms and systems. This information sharing is essential for coordinated operations. TDL systems play a key role in enabling this information sharing.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Tactical Data Link market are the increasing demand for real-time data sharing, the need for secure and reliable communications, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The demand for real-time data sharing is driven by the need for better situational awareness and decision-making in military operations. Tactical Data Links allow military commanders to share information in real-time, which gives them a better understanding of the battlefield and allows them to make better decisions.

Market Segments

The Tactical Data Link Market is segmented on the basis of component, application, platform, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of application, it is classified into command and control (C2), intelligence, surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and radio communication. By platform, it is bifurcated into air-based, land-based, sea-based, and weapon-based. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Tactical Data Link Market report includes players such as L3Harris Technologies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation., BAE Systems., Leonardo S.p.A. and Tactical Communications.

