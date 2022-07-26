Paints & Coatings Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | Nippon Paint, Masco Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, RPM International, Benjamin Moore

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Paints & Coatings Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Paints and coatings are products that are applied to surfaces in order to protect them from the elements and extend their lifespan. Paints are usually applied to walls and ceilings in order to brighten up a room, while coatings are typically applied to outdoor surfaces such as fences and roofs. Both paints and coatings are available in a variety of colors and finishes, and can be customized to meet the specific needs of any project.

Key Trends

The key trends in paints and coatings technology are the development of new formulations that are more durable and resistant to fading and the development of new application methods that are more efficient and less messy.

One of the most important developments in paints and coatings technology in recent years has been the development of new formulations that are more durable and resistant to fading. This has been driven in part by the need for products that can withstand the rigors of the outdoors, as well as the demands of modern lifestyles.

In addition to new formulations, there has also been a focus on developing new application methods that are more efficient and less messy. This has led to the development of new technologies such as electrostatic spraying and powder coating.

Key Drivers

The global paints and coatings market is driven by the growing construction industry, the increasing demand for automobiles, and the need for product innovation.

The construction industry is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for paints and coatings.

The automotive industry is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This is anticipated to boost the demand for paints and coatings, as they are widely used in the automotive industry.

Moreover, the need for product innovation is expected to drive the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable products, which are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Market Segments

By Product

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Powder coatings

High solids

Others

By Material

Acrylic

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Key Players

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Valspar Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Masco Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

RPM International

Benjamin Moore

