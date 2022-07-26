Lithium Mining Market Likely To Experience Substantial Growth In The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Albemarle, Tianqi Lithium, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Mineral Resources Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lithium Mining Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lithium Mining Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lithium mining is the process of extracting the metal lithium from rocks and minerals. Lithium is a soft, silver-white metal that is used in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Lithium mining can be done through a variety of methods, including open-pit mining, underground mining, and solar evaporation.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22946

Key Trends

Lithium mining technology is evolving rapidly. In the past, lithium was extracted from brine pools and geothermal wells, but these methods are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to sustain. As a result, many lithium miners are turning to new technologies to extract the metal from hard rock deposits.

One of the most promising new technologies is called the Lithium Extraction Process, or LEP. This process uses a solvent to extract lithium from hard rock ore. The advantage of LEP is that it is much less energy intensive than traditional mining methods, and it can be used to extract lithium from low-grade ore that would otherwise be discarded.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the lithium mining market are the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing demand for energy storage.

The demand for electric vehicles is driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the need for a more efficient and sustainable transportation option.

The demand for energy storage is driven by the need to store renewable energy, such as solar and wind, and to provide backup power during power outages.

Market Segments

The Lithium Mining Market is segmented by product, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. Based on application, it is bifurcated into batteries, glass, grease, air conditioning equipment, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Lithium Mining Market includes players such as Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Albemarle, Tianqi Lithium, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Mineral Resources Limited, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. Limited, Livent Corporation, Lithium Americas, Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Savannah Resources, and Bacanora Lithium.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22946

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/