Tarps Now® Releases Shade Tarp User Guide to Combat Record Heat

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — With record temperatures to again be above average in terms frequency and intensity throughout North America, Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the issuance of a new Mesh Shade Tarp User Guide focused on educating the public on using mesh shade tarps to help create shaded “green zones” where lower temperature climate areas can be created.

Shade Tarps provide shade along with other safeguards for outdoor living areas that include decks, porches, patios, and backyards. Made from mesh fabric, Shade Tarps reduce dangerous ultraviolet radiation, but also significantly reduce ambient temperatures throughout a covered environment.

In addition, when combining the use of Mesh Shade Tarps with water found in fountains or pools, as well as other forms of cover such as trees and shrubs, Shade Tarps provide an excellent place where humans and wildlife can take refuge from harsh weather conditions.

Applications for Mesh Shade Tarps can be extended to backyards, patios, desks, swimming pools, tennis courts, baseball park dugouts, porches, breezeways, gazebos, gardens, kennels, barns, camping zones, landscaping, greenhouses, tree houses, recreational vehicles, docks, storage areas, boating, storm shelters, parks, recreation areas and many other applications.

