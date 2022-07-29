Global Sales Of Automotive Lighting Industry Is Projected To Expand At Over 6% CAGR By 2031

Automotive Lighting Market By Application (Front Headlight, Fog Light, Rear, Side Lights), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Two Wheelers), By Light Source (Halogen, Xenon, LED), By Sales Channel, By Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The sales of automotive lighting exceeded US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2021. Demand for automotive lighting has witnessed substantial growth in the last few years due to an increase in the number of on-road vehicles and rise in global vehicle production.

In addition, demand for front lights and their components remaining high are driving the sales of automotive lighting. Thus, the automotive lighting industry is projected to expand at over 6% CAGR by garnering a revenue of US$ 45 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Lighting Market Survey Report:

  • Osram Licht AG
  • Hella Kgaa
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • LG Electronics
  • Valeo SA
  • Marelli Magnetti
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Varroc
  • Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd
  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Segments Covered

  • Application

    • Front Headlights
    • Fog Lights
    • Rear Lights
    • Side Lights
    • Interior Lights

  •  Vehicle Type

    • Automotive Lighting for Passenger Cars
    • Automotive Lighting for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
    • Automotive Lighting for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
    • Automotive Lighting for Electric Vehicles
    • Automotive Lighting for Two Wheelers

  • Light Source

    • Halogen Automotive Lighting
    • Xenon Automotive Lighting
    • LED Automotive Lighting

  • Sales Channel

    • Automotive Lighting through OEMs
    • Automotive Lighting through Aftermarket

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Lighting Market report provide to the readers?

  • Automotive Lighting fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Lighting player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Lighting in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Lighting.

The report covers following Automotive Lighting Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Lighting market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Lighting
  • Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Lighting Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Automotive Lighting Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Automotive Lighting demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Lighting major players
  • Automotive Lighting Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Automotive Lighting demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Lighting Market report include:

  • How the market for Automotive Lighting has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Lighting on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Lighting?
  • Why the consumption of Automotive Lighting highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

