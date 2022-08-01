Corrugated Board Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Wisconsin Packaging Corporation, Arabian Packaging Co LLC, Klabin S.A.

Posted on 2022-08-01 by in Construction // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Corrugated Board Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Corrugated Board Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A corrugated board is a type of paperboard that is made up of two or more layers of paper that are glued or bonded together. The corrugated layer is usually made up of fluted paper that is sandwiched between two flat layers of paper. This type of paperboard is used for packaging and is often used for shipping boxes and other types of packaging.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21415/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in corrugated board technology. One is the trend toward using lighter-weight boards. This is being driven by the need to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Another trend is the move toward using recycled materials. This is being driven by the need to reduce environmental impact. Finally, there is a trend toward using more environmentally friendly adhesives and coatings. This is being driven by the need to improve the sustainability of the product.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the corrugated board market are expected to be the growing demand from the packaging industry, the increasing use of corrugated boards in the food and beverage industry, and the growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region. The packaging industry is expected to be the key driver of the corrugated board market. The corrugated board is used for packaging a variety of products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The rising demand for packaged food and beverages is expected to drive the demand for corrugated boards.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Single wall boards
  • Single Face boards
  • Double wall boards
  • Triple wall boards

By Packing Type

  • Crates
  • Trays
  • Octabin
  • Pallet
  • Others

By End-Use

  • Personal care products
  • E-commerce
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21415

Key Players

  • Wisconsin Packaging Corporation
  • Arabian Packaging Co LLC
  • Klabin S.A.
  • GWP Group Limited
  • TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Westrock Company
  • Rengo Co., Ltd.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution