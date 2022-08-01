Physical Vapor Deposition Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., AJA International, Inc., Angstrom Engineering, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Physical Vapor Deposition Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a vapor-based technique used to deposit thin films on substrates. In PVD, a material is vaporized in a vacuum chamber and then deposited onto a substrate. PVD is often used to coat metals, semiconductors, and other materials with a thin film of another material.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in physical vapor deposition technology. One is the development of new materials that can be used in this process. This includes the development of new coatings that are more resistant to wear and tear, as well as the development of new materials that can be used to create thinner and more uniform films. Another key trend is the miniaturization of this technology. This has led to the development of new methods for depositing thin films, such as atomic layer deposition. Finally, there has been a trend towards the use of green technologies in physical vapor deposition. This includes the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to power the equipment used in this process.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the physical vapor deposition market are the increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic components, the increasing demand for solar cells, and the increasing demand for LED lights. The miniaturization of electronic components has led to the need for thinner and more uniform films, which can be achieved using physical vapor deposition. Solar cells require thin, uniform films of silicon in order to be efficient, and physical vapor deposition is the most effective way to achieve this. LED lights require thin, uniform films of semiconductors in order to emit light, and physical vapor deposition is the most effective way to achieve this.

Market Segments

By Component

Equipment

Material

Service

By Process

Cathodic Arc Deposition

Electron Beam Deposition

Sputter Deposition

By Application

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

By Region

North America

US Canada



Key Players

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

CHA Industries

Intevac, Inc.

Denton Vacuum

OC Oerlikon Management AG

