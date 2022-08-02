US Trucking Service Connects Truck Drivers and Carriers

Chattanooga, TN, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — US Trucking Service is pleased to announce that they connect truck drivers and carriers to streamline the supply chain. They have built a network of trucking carriers to help truck drivers find jobs to ensure they can continue to fulfill supply chain needs.

Trucking companies or drivers can sign up for US Trucking Service and speak with knowledgeable representatives about their needs. Their team connects drivers with the right companies to fulfill their job requirements and ensure every truck driver finds the perfect position with the ideal pay and benefits. They understand the trucking industry and have created the ideal solution to help trucking companies fill jobs and truckers find the perfect position based on their situation.

US Trucking Service works diligently to help truck drivers connect with reliable trucking companies for a sustainable income. They have removed the guesswork from finding a trucking job with a comprehensive system that aims to connect the right people to the correct position. Their staff is available 24 hours daily to ensure truckers can search for jobs whenever needed.

Anyone interested in learning how they connect truck drivers and carriers can find out more by visiting the US Trucking Service website or calling 1-423-770-7111.

About US Trucking Service: US Trucking Service is a trucking company offering job search services for truck drivers and carriers. They aim to connect truck drivers with suitable carriers to suit their needs with excellent pay and benefits. Their team works hard to ensure every truck driver can find the ideal job without the stressful search.

Company: US Trucking Service

Address: 100 W. MLK Blvd, Suite 206

City: Chattanooga

State: TN

Zip code: 37402

Telephone number: 1-423-770-7111