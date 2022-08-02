Navicat 16.1 is released

Hong Kong, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. today announced an upgraded version of Navicat 16.1. In this version, Navicat allows easy access to OceanBase Community Edition, providing a new choice of the management and development tool designed to help users improve their efficiency and productivity.

New Features in Navicat 16.1:

– Support OceanBase Community Edition

– Support Trend Line for several chart types.

– Support adding On-Prem Server with URI.

– Allow skip preview of changes in data sync.

– Enhanced responsiveness and performance.

– Improved UI/UX.

– Minor bug fixes and improvements.

If you want to upgrade an installed copy of Navicat 16 to the latest release, please choose Help -> Check For Updates to start the Updater.

A Free 14-day Trial is also available for download, for more details please go to

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to access up to 7 databases all-in-one including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, eliminating workflow disruption to leverage users’ time and increasing productivity and efficiency.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong, the company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.

