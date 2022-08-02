Solid-State Car Battery Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem, Ionic Materials, Enevate Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —Global Solid-State Car Battery Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Solid-State Car Battery Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Solid-state batteries are a type of battery that uses a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one. This makes them safer than traditional lithium-ion batteries, as there is no risk of the electrolyte leaking out and causing a fire. Solid-state batteries also have a higher energy density, meaning they can store more energy in a given space. This makes them ideal for use in electric vehicles, where weight and space are at a premium.

Key Trends

The key trends in solid-state car battery technology are the development of new electrode materials, the use of nanotechnology to improve battery performance, and the use of novel electrolytes.

One of the most promising new electrode materials is lithium metal. Lithium metal has a higher capacity than any other known material and can be used to create batteries with very high energy densities. However, lithium metal is also very reactive, making it difficult to use in batteries. Researchers are working on ways to create a stable solid-state electrolyte that can be used with lithium metal electrodes.

Key Drivers

The solid-state battery is a type of battery where the electrolyte is a solid rather than a liquid. This makes them safer than traditional lithium-ion batteries, as the solid electrolyte prevents the formation of dendrites, which can cause short circuits and fires.

The key drivers of the solid-state battery market are the safety advantages of solid-state batteries over traditional lithium-ion batteries, as well as the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The solid-state battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Component Anode Cathode Electrolyte

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Region North America U.S.



Key Market Players

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem

Ionic Materials

Enevate Corporation

BMW Group

Ilika plc

Toyota Motor Corporation

Solid Power

QuantumScape

