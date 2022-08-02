eVTOL Aircraft Market New Innovations, Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast By 2031 | EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Aurora Flight Sciences

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global eVTOL Aircraft Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on eVTOL Aircraft Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is a type of plane that can take off and land vertically. These aircraft are powered by electric motors and have multiple rotors or propellers that allow them to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. eVTOL aircraft are still in development and are not yet commercially available. However, there are a number of companies working on developing these aircraft, and it is expected that they will be available for commercial use in the next few years.

Key Trends

The key trends in eVTOL aircraft technology are electric propulsion, vertical takeoff and landing, and autonomous operation. These technologies are enabling a new generation of aircraft that are quieter, cleaner, and more efficient than traditional helicopters.

Electric propulsion is a key enabling technology for eVTOL aircraft. Electric motors are more efficient than traditional combustion engines, and they produce zero emissions. Electric propulsion also enables vertical takeoff and landing, which is a key advantage of eVTOL aircraft over traditional helicopters.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of eVTOL aircraft market are the increasing demand for on-demand air transportation, the need for faster and more efficient transportation, and the increasing awareness of environmental concerns.

The demand for on-demand air transportation is being driven by the increasing number of people who are able to afford it, the increasing number of people who live in cities, and the increasing number of people who are time-poor.

Market Segments:

The eVTOL Aircraft Market is segmented by type, battery type, lift technology, type of propulsion and region. By type the market is divided into air taxis, delivery drones and others. Based on battery type it is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. On the basis of lift technology it is bifurcated into multirotor, vectored thrust, lift plus cruise and others. By type of propulsion it is segmented into fully electric, hybrid and electric hydrogen. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The eVTOL Aircraft Market includes players such as EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Aurora Flight Sciences, A³ by Airbus, Bell Textron Inc, Workhorse, Lilium GmbH, TERRAFUGIA and OXIS Energy Ltd.

