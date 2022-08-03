Propanol Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031 | Global Insight Services

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Propanol Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Propanol Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Propanol is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly bitter taste. It is a member of the propanol family of alcohols, which also includes isopropanol and butanol. Propanol is miscible with water and is commonly used as a solvent in a variety of industrial and household applications. It has a boiling point of 97.3 degrees Celsius and a melting point of -89.5 degrees Celsius.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in propanol technology.

One is the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly production processes. This has led to the development of new catalysts and process technologies that can produce propanol with less energy and water consumption.

Another trend is the use of propanol as a feedstock for the production of other chemicals. This has led to the development of new processes and catalysts that can convert propanol into other useful chemicals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the propanol market are its low cost and wide range of applications. Propanol is used as a solvent in a variety of industries, including paints and coatings, inks, adhesives, and cleaning products. It is also used as a fuel additive and as a raw material in the production of propylene glycol, acetone, and isopropyl alcohol.

The global propanol market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region, particularly from China and India. The demand for propanol is also expected to grow in the Middle East and Africa, due to the growing demand for solvents in the region.

Market Segments

The Propanol Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into N-propanol and Iso-propanol. Based on application, it is bifurcated into solvent, chemical intermediate, pharmaceutical, household and personal care products, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Propanol Market includes players such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., LG Chemicals Limited, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co. Ltd. and Oxea GmbH.

