Electric Guitars Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Gibson, Yamaha, Fender, Ibanez

An electric guitar is a guitar that uses one or more pickups to convert the vibration of its strings into electrical signals. The vibration occurs when a guitar player strums, plucks, fingerpicks, or taps the strings. The pickup generally uses electromagnetic induction to create this signal, which being passed through a guitar amplifier before being sent to the speaker(s), which converts it into sound.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in electric guitar technology that have emerged in recent years. One is the increasing popularity of so-called guitars, which are essentially electric guitars that can be easily customized and reconfigured to the player’s liking. This trend is largely driven by the rise of the culture, as more and more guitarists are interested in building their own instruments from scratch. Another trend is the increasing use of alternative materials for electric guitars, such as carbon fiber and other composite materials. This is in response to the growing demand for lighter and more durable guitars, as well as the need for instruments that can better withstand the rigors of touring.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the electric guitar market. The first is the ever-growing popularity of rock music. Electric guitars are a staple of rock music, so as the genre continues to grow in popularity, so does the demand for electric guitars. The second driver is the increasing popularity of guitar-based video games. These games, such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band, have introduced a new generation of potential guitarists to the instrument. The third driver is the development of new technologies that have made electric guitars more affordable and accessible than ever before. These new technologies include things like online guitar lessons and apps that can help people learn to play the instrument.

Market Segments

By Type

Solid Body Guitar

Hollow Body Guitars

Electric Acoustic Guitar

Seven String Guitar

By Tailpiece System

Vibrato Arms

Hard Tail

String-through Body

Floating Tailpiece

By Neck Shape

Folding Neck

V Necks

C Necks

U Necks

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Gibson

Yamaha

Fender

Ibanez,

C.F. Martin and Co., Inc.

Epiphone Guitar Corp.

Jackson

ESP

