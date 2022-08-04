Condom Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Ansell Ltd., Okamoto, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Caution Wear Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Condom Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Condom Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A condom is a sheath-shaped device that is used as a barrier during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). There are both male and female condoms. The male condom is typically made from latex and is worn on the penis. The female condom is made from polyurethane or latex and is worn inside the vagina.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in condom technology:

Thinner condoms: One trend is the development of thinner condoms. This is in response to the fact that many men find traditional condoms to be too thick and bulky, which can reduce pleasure during sex. Thinner condoms are also less likely to tear or break during use.

More sensitive condoms: Another trend is the development of more sensitive condoms. This is in response to the fact that many men find traditional condoms to be too thick and bulky, which can reduce pleasure during sex. More sensitive condoms are also less likely to tear or break during use.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the condom market are population growth, rising incomes, and increased awareness of the importance of safe sex. Population growth is the most important driver of demand for condoms, as it increases the number of potential users. Rising incomes also lead to increased demand, as people are able to afford more expensive products, such as condoms made from higher-quality materials. Finally, increased awareness of the importance of safe sex has led to greater use of condoms, as people are more likely to use them if they believe they will protect them from sexually transmitted diseases.

Market Segments

By Type Latex Non-Latex

By End user Men Women

By Distribution Channel Chemist Shops Malls E-commerce Website Others

By Region North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players