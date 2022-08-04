Urea formaldehyde (UF) Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York , Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Urea formaldehyde (UF) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Urea formaldehyde (UF) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Urea formaldehyde (UF) is a synthetic resin that is used as an adhesive and as a surface coating. It is made by combining urea and formaldehyde. UF is a thermosetting plastic, which means that it sets (hardens) when it is heated. It is a strong adhesive and has good heat resistance. It is used in the manufacture of particle board, laminate flooring, and molded products. It is also used as a wood adhesive in the furniture industry.

UF is a volatile organic compound (VOC). VOCs are chemicals that easily become vapors or gases. They are found in many household and industrial products. When VOCs are released into the air, they can cause health problems. UF can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat. It can also cause headaches, dizziness, and nausea. Long-term exposure to UF can cause liver and kidney damage.

Market Segments

The urea formaldehyde market bifurcated on the basis of application, end use, and region. On the basis of application, it is segmented into particle boards, wood adhesives, plywood, and others. By end use, it is analyzed across automotive, agriculture, building & construction, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The urea formaldehyde market report includes players such as ADVACHEM, Acron Group, ARCL Organics Ltd., Ashland, Asta Chemicals, Arclin Inc., BASF SE, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Hexion, and Kronoplus Limited.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in UF technology include:

1. The development of low-emission resins: UF resins can release formaldehyde gas into the atmosphere. This gas can be harmful to human health, so there is a trend toward the development of low-emission resins.

2. The use of renewable resources: UF resins are typically made from petroleum-based materials. However, there is a trend towards the use of renewable resources, such as soybeans, to make UF resins.

3. The development of biodegradable resins: UF resins are not biodegradable. However, there is a trend towards the development of biodegradable resins that can be used in place of UF resins.

