Peptide Synthesis Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | Bachem Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Kaneka Corporation

Peptide synthesis is the process of creating peptides, which are short chains of amino acids. This can be done in a laboratory by combining individual amino acids, or by using special enzymes to link amino acids together. Peptides have a wide range of uses, including as drugs, hormones, and enzymes.

Key Trends

The key trends in peptide synthesis technology are:

1. Increased accuracy and efficiency: This is thanks to improvements in peptide synthesis methods and an increased understanding of peptide structure and function.

2. Greater flexibility: There is now a greater range of peptide synthesis methods available, which gives scientists more flexibility in terms of the types of peptides that can be made.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the peptide synthesis market are the increasing demand for peptides in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing number of clinical trials.

Peptides are used in a variety of therapeutic applications, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases.

The increasing number of clinical trials is driving the demand for peptides.

Market Segments:

The Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented by reagent, equipment, technology, end-use industry and region. By reagent, the market is divided into resins, amino acids and dyes. Based on equipment, it is segmented into peptide synthesizer, chromatography and lyophilizers. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into solid-phase, solution-phase and hybrid & recombinant. By end-use industry, it is segmented into pharma, biotech and CRO. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Peptide Synthesis Market includes players such as Bachem Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Biotage AB, Syngene International Ltd. , Mesa Laboratories inc. , CEM Corporation and ProteoGenix.

