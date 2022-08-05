Polyimide Films and Tapes Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd, DuPont, FLEXcon Company Inc

Polyimide films and tapes are a type of plastic that is known for their high heat resistance and durability. These properties make it an ideal material for many industrial and commercial applications. Polyimide films and tapes are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Key Trends

The key trends in Polyimide Films and Tapes technology are:

1. Increased use of roll-to-roll processes
2. Increased use of thinner films
3. Increased use of higher performance materials

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the polyimide films and tapes market include their excellent heat resistance, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties.

Polyimide films and tapes can withstand temperatures up to 500Â°F (260Â°C), making them ideal for applications requiring high-temperature resistance.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Flexible Printed Circuits
  • Specialty Fabricated Products

End-Use

  • Electronics
  • Automotive

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada

Key Players

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd
  • DuPont
  • FLEXcon Company Inc
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Kolon Industries
  • Saint Gobain
  • SHINMAX Technology Ltd

