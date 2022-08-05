Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is the process of making oligonucleotides, which are short strands of nucleotides. Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA and RNA, and they are made up of a phosphate group, a sugar group, and a nitrogenous base. The phosphate group and the sugar group make up the backbone of the nucleotide, and the nitrogenous base is attached to the sugar group.

Oligonucleotides are made by joining nucleotides together in a specific order. The order of the nucleotides in an oligonucleotide determines its function. For example, oligonucleotides can be used as probes to detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. They can also be used as primers to initiate DNA replication or as inhibitors of gene expression.

Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenScript USA, In

Alnylam Pharmaceutical Inc

Biogen limited

Cinven

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Key Trends

The main trend in oligonucleotide synthesis technology is the move towards automated synthesis. This is driven by the need for high throughput and the need for consistent quality control. Automated synthesis also enables the use of novel chemistries and modifications, which can improve the performance of oligonucleotides.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the oligonucleotide synthesis market are the increasing demand for nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the rising demand for personalized medicine. The increasing demand for nucleic acid-based therapeutics is due to the growing demand for treatments for cancer and genetic diseases. The rising demand for personalized medicine is due to the increasing incidence of genetic diseases and the need for more personalized and targeted treatments.

Market Segments

By Product

Oligonucleotide-based drugs

Synthesized oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

By Application

Therapeutic applications

Research applications

Diagnostic applications



By End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Diagnostic laboratories

CROs and CMOs

Academic research institutes

