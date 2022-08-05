Algae Products Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Market disrupting production platforms for food protein are underway which claim to generate recombinant proteins akin to those found in human breast milk and bovine milk. Set to revolutionize the food and beverage industry, a single-celled green algae species can release multiple proteins that are found in both plants and animal cells. Such protein rich algae would provide all the essential amino acids, fibers, iron, fatty acids and calcium needed by an infant in its first few months of development. With algae being given the moniker of ‘Food of the Future’, it is all set to herald a momentous growth in the algae products market.

Global Algae Products Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Hydrocolloids

Carotenoids and Pigments Lutein Beta Carotene Lycopene Astaxanthin Fucoxanthin Others

Antioxidants

Lipids

Proteins

Others

On the basis of form, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global Algae Products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others Online



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Algae Products market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are covered-

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

