Data center colocation Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

Global Data center colocation report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data center colocation market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Data center colocation is a service that allows organizations to rent space for their computer and telecommunications equipment in a facility that is owned and operated by a third-party provider. The provider is responsible for the security, power, cooling, and connectivity of the equipment, which the customer can access through a network connection. This arrangement can provide cost savings and increased reliability compared to running a data center on-premises.

Market Segments

The data center colocation market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, organization size, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into retail colocation and wholesale colocation. Based on organization size, it is analyzed across large enterprises and SMEs. By end-user it is categorized into healthcare, research & academics, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The data center colocation market report includes players such as China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, NaviSite, NTT Communications Corp., and Telehouse.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Data Center Colocation market include the increasing demand for data center services, the need for improved data center infrastructure, and the growing popularity of cloud computing.

The increasing demand for data center services is driven by the growing need for data storage and processing, as well as the increasing use of cloud computing. The need for improved data center infrastructure is driven by the need for higher capacity, higher reliability, and lower costs. The growing popularity of cloud computing is driven by the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness it offers.

