Construction Equipment Market With Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Construction Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Construction equipment market is estimated to reach $330 bn by 2031. This is due to the growing construction industry and massive investments in infrastructure development.

Key Players

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial

Doosan Group

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co.Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the construction equipment market include:

Increasing demand for infrastructure development: The need for infrastructure development is increasing globally, especially in developing countries. This is due to the growing population and the rise in urbanization. As a result, there is a growing demand for construction equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and cranes.

Growing construction industry: The construction industry is growing due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development. This is resulting in the increased use of construction equipment.

Increasing adoption of new technologies: Construction equipment manufacturers are increasingly adopting new technologies to improve the efficiency of their products. For instance, many manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to create prototypes of new construction equipment. This helps to reduce the time and cost of developing new products.

Growing demand for rental services: There is a growing demand for rental services of construction equipment due to the high cost of buying new equipment. This is especially beneficial for small and medium-sized construction companies.

Market Segments

By Product

Earthmoving & Roadbuilding Equipment Backhoes Excavators Loaders Compaction Equipment Others

Material Handling and Crane Storage & Handling Equipment Engineered Systems Industrial Trucks Bulk Material Handling Equipment Others

Concrete Equipment Concrete Pumps Crushers Transit Mixers Asphalt Pavers Batching Plants



