GS Machinery Introducing GSB82-PC Large Blow Molding Machine

Shanghai, China, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2009, GS Machinery is one of the leading Blow Molding Machine Manufacturers and Exporters of a wide range of Blow Moulding Machines, Bottle Making machines, HDPE blow molding machines, injection machines, and much more.

GS Machinery designed and Manufactured 5 GALLON PC BLOW MOLDING MACHINE (GSB82-PC). GSB82-PC Blow Molding Machine is suitable for making high-quality PC Material water barrels from 3 to 5 gallons.

GSB82-PC large blow moulding machine special for blow PC material Products with purifying water barrel and lamp shade. Especially for 3gallon and 5gallon water barrels with PC Material. Composed of clamping structure, die head, extrusion system, hydraulic system, frame, pneumatic system, cooling system, bottom blow device, electric system, parison controller, and so on. And the take-out product device can be chosen by the customer.

GSB82-PC BLOW MOLDING MACHINE FEATURES

1. Accumulators are compounds in the main body that can avoid the explosive fissile convergence line which results from parison combined in the material- storage-on-top accumulator;

2. In The new platform design for the die head, the lifting platform and head rising separated from each other, not only making the rise of the die head more e stable but also the die head can move forwards and backward.

3. According to the double pump, proportion flow valve, the power consumption n can be decreased;

4. Automatic lubrication system;

5. It also has a down blow pin, down widen device, double clamping, and robot h and;

6. It could be optionally configured with a tele maintenance system;

7. No contamination and low noise with the air cylinder to drive the action instead of the oil pump.

8. Satisfaction with different atmospheric pressure for blowing and mechanical action by dividing the blowing and action into three parts in the air pressure diagram of the machine.

9. Strong clamping force with high pressure and double crank links to lock the mold.

10. Two ways of operating: automatic and manual.

11. Safe, reliable, and unique design of the valve’s position to make the machine’s air pressure diagram easier to understand.

12. The screw diameter is 82mm;

13. The maximum blow volume is 3-6gallon， PC material gallons or lamps

The company Manufactured a range of Blow Molding Machines that can be availed in various sizes, ranging from 25 ml to 20 liters. They also offer clients a range of Die and Heaters, which can be customized per the client’s specifications. The company is involved in providing clients with spare parts for Blow Molding Machine and Heater. The team of experts can offer superior repair services for old machines.

Their range includes Single and Double Station Blow Molding Machines and 5-gallon PC Blow Molding Machines. Their range of machines is recognized for quality, durability, efficiency, and functionality. Their range of blow molding machines is appreciated in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Europe. Visit their website for more information and blow moulding water tank machine price – https://gsblowing.com