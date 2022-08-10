Paint Protection Film Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Paint Protection Film Industry Overview

The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 497.4 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness about vehicle paint protection against stone chipping, bug splatters, and abrasions is expected to trigger the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPFs). On the other hand, ceramic coating technologies are likely to be used as a substitute for these films on account of their superior performance against abrasions and scratches, thus impacting the growth of the market. In addition, frequent discrepancies in raw material pricing as well as declining automotive production in several economies, such as the U.S., Korea, and Japan, are predicted to act as a restraining factor for the market players. However, the rapid growth of other end-use application sectors, such as aerospace and deference and electrical and electronics, is anticipated to provide new opportunities to them.

Paint Protection Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global paint protection film market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

The automotive and transportation sector dominated the paint protection film market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 70.0% in 2021. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Rapid industrialization coupled with the rising need for transportation has been stirring up the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles , thus fueling market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about vehicle maintenance is predicted to support the segment growth in the near future.

The aerospace and defense segment is poised to record the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period on account of increasing air transportation coupled with growing defense practices by several countries. The rapidly growing aircraft producing segment, wherein paint protection films are utilized to defend vessels from oxidation and corrosion, is predicted to boost the product demand.

Consumers across the globe are investing in paint protection products for the maintenance of daily-use electronic gadgets including computers, laptops, tablets, television sets, and refrigerators. Improving living standards coupled with increasing demand for miniature electronic devices is anticipated to bolster the product demand from the electrical and electronics segment.

Paint Protection Film Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for paint protection films is highly competitive on account of high product volumes and product variation offered by several local and multinational players.

Some prominent players in the global paint protection film market include

KDX Composite Material

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Premier Protective Films International

Renolit

SWM, Inc.

XPEL, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

