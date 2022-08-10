Industrial Coatings Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Coatings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Coatings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial coatings are paint-like products that are used to protect industrial equipment and surfaces from corrosion, abrasion, and other forms of damage. They are typically applied in a thick layer that is then cured or dried to create a hard, durable finish. Industrial coatings are available in a variety of formulations to suit the specific needs of the equipment or surface being protected.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21309/

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in industrial coatings technology include the development of more environmentally friendly products, the use of nanotechnology to create more durable coatings, and the development of coatings that can be applied in a wide range of temperature conditions.

In terms of environmental friendliness, many industrial coating manufacturers are now offering products that are low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and free of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).

Key Drivers

The industrial coatings market is driven by the need for improved product performance and aesthetics, and the desire to protect surfaces from corrosion and other environmental factors.

The market is also driven by regulatory pressures, as coatings are often used to improve the safety and emissions of products.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Epoxy

Acryli

By Application

Heavy-Duty Equipment

Coil

Protective Coatings

By End-Use

Chemical

Energy

Automotive

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21309

Key Players

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

RPM International Inc

Weilburger Coatings GmbH

Chemours Company

Sherwin-Williams

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/