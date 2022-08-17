USAII™ and AIEthics.World Organize a Two-Part Global Conference on Emerging AI Opportunities, AI Ethics, and Myths

Stamford, CT, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — A two-part global conference is being organized jointly by the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) certification body the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™ and the global leader in AI Ethics, AIEthics.World on Aug 24 and Aug 31, 2022. Part one of the online conference will be held on Aug 24, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM US Central Time, and part two of the event will be held on Aug 31, 2022, from 10 AM to 11:30 AM US Central time.

Artificial Intelligence is an evolving technology and even after much research and innovation, scientists and professionals are yet to explore its potential. However, globally many organizations have started to adopt AI, nearly 66% of organizations globally have adopted or planning to adopt AI for their sustainability goals in 2022, IBM says. According to World Economic Forum (WEF), more than 90% of organizations in various industries will adopt AI by 2025. This creates huge opportunities for the AI workforce where more than 97 million jobs will be available by 2025, WEF predicts.

According to USAII™ and AIEthics.World, these numbers are huge and further demand questions to be addressed within the AI ecosystem which is important. Questions must be addressed on opportunities in AI and how can the workforce get empowered by automation, the impact of AI ethics, how to develop AI communities, and how to address security challenges through AI.

The event speakers do not need any introduction to the AI domain due to their distinguished personalities, such as Rajiv Malhotra, the AI guru and international best-selling author of ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power: 5 Battlegrounds’, and Foster Gamble, film-maker and Co-Founder of ThriveOn Movement & The Ethical Global Solutions Hub. The speakers’ list also includes Katalin Bártfai-Walcott, Senior Principal Engineer and CTO Ambient Science – Intel Corporation, Dr. Milton Mattox, CEO – USAII™, Ajit K Jha, President and CEO – EdTechDigit Innovations, Matthew James Bailey, Founder and CEO, AIEthics.World, and Maria Mac Andrew, COO – AIEthics.World.

Each 90 min session will include a keynote, a panel discussion, and a global view on topics that analyzes steps for the AI workforce and AI ethics, as well as understanding the myths and security challenges from the organizations’ point of view.

This AI webinar on ‘Emerging AI Opportunities, AI Ethics, and Myths’ is free and anybody interested to learn about the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem and the associated opportunities must register for this event. The ideal event participants are software engineers, IT professionals who want to learn about AI, business leaders who want to understand the challenges of AI adoption, AI ethics, and cloud security through AI, and aspiring AI professionals. The AI certification provider, USAII™ has also announced a 15% discount for the event participants on any of its distinguished AI certifications.

