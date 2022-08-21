Double the Data Throughput Reliability through Model 7417R’s Auto-Fallback Redundancy

Cranston, Rhode Island, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — The team at Electro Standards Laboratories is proud to announce the newest addition to the PathWay® product line of electronic copper network switches, the model 7417R. After months of meticulous design and prototyping we had found the solution to what copper switches are missing. A newer, more complex 2-position auto fallback switch with local and automatic control that is RoHS compliant. This automatic fallback “watch dog” switch keeps data flowing. The model is now available on ESL’s website, www.electrostandards.com, with photos, pricing, features, and specs. This product was developed to aid cybersecurity, defense systems, aerospace applications, and support digital innovation.

The M7417R is a single channel copper network switch with DB25 switchports that switches the master input channel between three positions. This switch has a “primary” data output for position A, an “alternate” data output for position B, and auto fallback mode. To switch positions, simply use the front panel pushbuttons labeled primary, alternate, and auto. All switched signals are passed via latching copper contact relays that maintain their position and continuity even in the event of a power loss or failure. When in auto mode the switch position is governed by the presence of CTS (pin 5) that is being monitored on the primary and alternate DB25 ports. All in/out ports are located on the rear panel. Pin one, the protective ground on all ports are tied together. Pin seven, the signal ground on the A/B ports are tied to the board ground for reference when monitoring signal.

This unit is configured as a rackmount, and is enclosure in a 1U full rack size, all black metal box designed to provide EMI/RFI shielding and fit in a standard 19” rack. This secure auto fallback switch supports cybersecurity applications, electronic systems integration, digital innovations and much more! The unit is designed to help automate and control switching from a single master device, between a primary and alternate position reliably.

The PathWay® model 7417R specifications sheet, pricing, and features can be found at https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307417r-model-7417r-rohs-compliant-db25-ab-switch-with-auto-fallback.html. All questions and inquiries regarding this product or something similar can be directed to the ESL web contact form https://www.electrostandards.com/support/. Custom length cable assemblies are available and can be used with this model for network installations and applications. If you are interested in working with one of our team members on creating a personalized quote for a custom product, please contact ES Labs at eslab@electrostandards.com or call 401-943-1164. It is important to note that all ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

