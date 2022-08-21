Bankai Group to Exhibit CIS 2022 GCCM as Gold Sponsor

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is looking forward to attending the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) 2022 GCCM hosted by Carrier Community, scheduled to take place on 5th- 6th September 2022 at the Royal Tulip Almaty, Kazakhstan. Over the last 30 years, it has been instrumental in

providing ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions worldwide with exceptional competence in IP

interconnects.

Carrier Community (CC) is an exclusive global telco industry networking and branding platform for wholesale telecom service providers and telco eco-systems partners Carrier Community has grown to over 8,000 members, representing 2,300 operators from over 120 countries, since its inception in 2008. It allows wholesale VoIP service providers and carriers to do business from anywhere in the world with Global Operators.