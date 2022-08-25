Demand For Cold Start System To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Cold Start System Market Trends Analysis Report By Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Electronic), By Heating Time (Rapid, Short, Short pre-heating time), By Engine Size (Below 12 Liters, 12.14 – 19.67 Liters, Over 18.03 Liters), By Battery Voltage, By Sensors – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Along with the usage of automobiles, cold start devices has been used for the elimination of particulate matter since the past few years. Cold start system can also be utilized to treat industrial effluents and the market seems to witness significant growth with the increasing demand in such industries. Taking a step towards sustainability consumers are looking for the alternatives to start their cold vehicles without harming the environment which is fulfilled by the cold start systems. With the recent advancements in environment regulations, this industry is compelled to search for a substitute of traditional cold starting techniques and in present times, cold starting system is the unique alternative to them.

Prominent Key players of the Cold Start System market survey report:

  • Borg Warner Inc.
  • Corning Inc.
  • Perkins Engines Company Limited
  • Thermex Systems
  • Bosch and DENSO Corporation
  • Greaves Cotton Ltd.
  • Tata Motors
  • JCB Indian Ltd.
  • Telcon
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines

Cold Start System Market Segmentation

Gasoline and diesel fuel engines are difficult to start in cold weather due to the low volatility of the fuel.

Based on the engine type, cold start system can be segmented into:

  • Gasoline
  • Diesel
  • Electronic

Based on the heating time, cold start system can be segmented into:

  • Rapid heating  (up to 1,100 °C in 2 seconds)
  • Short heating (approx. 3 minutes)
  • Short pre-heating time (only 15 to 20 seconds) & long post-flame time (up to 6 minutes)
  • Long heating (approx. 30 minutes)

Based on the engine sizes, cold start system can be segmented into:

  • Below 12 Liters
  • 12.14 – 19.67 Liters (741 – 1200 CID)
  • Over 18.03 Liters (1100 CID)

Based on the battery voltage, cold start system can be segmented into:

  • 12 Volts battery
  • 24 Volts battery

Based on the sensors, cold start system can be segmented into:

  • Microprocessor
  • Temperature sensor
  • Engine speed sensor

