Burgeoning Electric Vehicle Sales to Spearhead the Demand for Carbon Black Market – Fact.MR Survey

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Carbon Black Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Carbon Black sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6986

Owing to rapid growth of carbon black as a useful chemical, the global market is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade, and top a valuation of US$ 30 Bn. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Carbon Black. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Carbon Black Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Carbon Black market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Carbon Black

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Carbon Black, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Carbon Black Market.The latest study done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the carbon black market to contribute significantly towards global chemical industry GVA. This is mainly attributed to the usage of the material in a wide range of applications such as printing inks, packaging, plastics, and paints and coatings.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6986

Key Segments

By Grade Standard Grade Carbon Black Specialty Grade Carbon Black

By Production Method Furnace Black Thermal Black Others

By Application Carbon Black for Printing Inks Carbon Black for Paints & Coatings Carbon Black for Packaging Carbon Black for Batteries Carbon Black for Plastics Carbon Black for Tires Others



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6986

Competition landscape

In order to expand their market share, key players have opted for both, organic and in-organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. These have been identified as positive strategies that have helped them garner market share over the past half-decade.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of carbon black from manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Orion Engineered Carbons in July 2021 announced partnership with HiQ-CARB to provide lithium ion batteries, equipped with high performance carbon additives.

Cabot Corporation in April 2020 announced completion of acquisition for Shenzen Sanshun New Materials Co. Ltd. This would help company strengthen its market position in China.

Focusing on development of renewable carbon black Orion Engineered Carbons in July 2021 partnered with RISE, Sweden. This approach would help company focus on sustainable development of products thus placing it at the centre stage of innovation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rubber carbon black by grade is projected to provide highest absolute $ opportunity during the forecast period.

Based on production method, furnace black is projected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR over the next ten years.

On the basis of application, consumption of carbon black for tire production is anticipated to expand 2X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 40% global carbon black market share by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to account for around 13% market share by 2031-end.

“Tyre production to remain the forefront of carbon black consumption till 2025 under the likely scenario,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Carbon Black Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Carbon Black market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Carbon Black market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Carbon Black Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Carbon Black Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Carbon Black Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Carbon Black Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Carbon Black: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Carbon Black sales.

More Valuable Insights on Carbon Black Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Carbon Black, Sales and Demand of Carbon Black, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates