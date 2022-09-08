MRHB DeFi Chairman Speaks at Asian Television Awards AMA on NFTs for Social Impact

Singapore, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — GlitzyTribe, the official NFT community of the Asian Television Awards is hosting an AMA session on Twitter this Sunday, September 4th in collaboration with a slew of industry professionals from the Web3 and NFT space.

Topic of Discussion: Using NFTs for Social Impact

Date: Sunday, 4th September 2022

Time: 9PM SGT/PH/MY (GMT+8)

Event Link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1yoKMWPDLyOJQ

Event Hosts: Ethan Leslie Leong & Clovie Peck.

Glitzy Tribe is a collection of NFTs developed by the Asian Television Awards on the Ethereum blockchain that are used to identify members of the Asian Television Awards’ Web3 community and get access to privileges. The Twitter Space Live Chat is Glitzy Tribe’s ongoing commitment to demonstrating the social impact of NFTs and how digital assets can be put to good use.

Khalid Howladar is Chairman of the Advisory Board at MRHB DeFi, the world’s first ethical and halal DeFi ecosystem platform, and a recent winner of the ‘Best New Islamic Crypto Global Platform’ title at the Global Brands Awards (crypto/forex). Howladar is a senior MD and Head of Credit & Sukuk for R.J Fleming and Co. and was previously global head of Islamic Finance and Head of the GCC banking team at Moody’s Investors Service, London and Dubai. He has addressed audiences worldwide including at the World Bank, IMF, ECB and IIF.

Other speakers on the panel include:

Cecilia Wong, Founder & CEO of yourPRstrategist, a Web3 and blockchain PR consultancy firm that is a 2020/21 Technology Award winner in the media and PR categories. A crypto- & DeFi- for-good advocate, Cecilia is a firm supporter of access-for-all, ‘Accountability not Regulations’, more decentralized and transparent governance, while simultaneously maintaining privacy, believing that Zero-Knowledge technologies will lead the way.

Rémy Bigot, Business Journalist for Vivatech, Cannes Lion and Web Summit and BLVCK PARIS Ambassador. Remy has been an entrepreneur since 2003 and as a Crypto and NFT specialist, he runs 3 NFT shows on Youtube – Fructify, MSB and Bitcoin Show, the podcast.

Myrtle Anne Ramos, CEO and Founder of Block Tides, an award-winning blockchain, crypto, DeFi, NFT, IoT, AI, and metaverse PR firm. A scholar graduate of Draper University for Blockchain & Entrepreneurship powered by Tezos, she is currently an advisor for many blockchain and tech companies, and now leading as the Co-Founder of a gamified and open internet culture metaverse, PlaceWar.

Kirck Allen, Founder and CEO of Kaloscope, a social media metaverse platform that aims to allow users to protect, collect and interact with their NFTs in Augmented Reality, Visual Reality and Extended Reality. Allen also runs a project called the great NFTrees project which is a collaboration project with a company called Serious Shea backed by the World Economic Forum.

Gavin Wright, Owner of Jetts and Caffn8 and NFT Brand Ambassador. Currently in the fitness and cafe industry, his love for NFTs and the communities that surround them led to his involvement as a brand ambassador and community manager to several projects that he loves and owns.

Raymond Wong, Awards Director of Asian Television Awards, Asia Pacific’s largest and most established Awards for the broadcast, content and entertainment sectors. Founded in 1996 and now in its 27th edition, APAC’s premier TV awards show is supported by 200 broadcasters and1,000 film and TV production studios across Asia Pacific including Amazon Prime, Discovery, National Geographic, Netflix, Viu, Disney+, NHK, KBS, ZEE, Mediacorp, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo and others.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) DeFi is a decentralised finance platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of faith-based and other excluded communities in addition to existing crypto-natives so that everyone can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi to help build a true peer-to-peer financial and economic value system.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Islamic Finance into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings that are also ESG compliant.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investing, finance and seasoned institutional veterans of industry.

