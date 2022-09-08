The Virginian Offers a New Take on Independent Living for Seniors

Fairfax, Virginia, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian, voted number one in customer satisfaction with senior living communities three years in a row, offers seniors an independent living community focused on improving their lifestyle and encouraging independent, active living. Their proprietary, proven program, LIfeSTYLE Promise, delivers an all-encompassing experience to today’s seniors.

The independent living residents at The Virginian enjoy numerous benefits, including social opportunities that encourage engaging in activities and a wide variety of dining options. The community is near restaurants, museums, wineries, sports venues, and abundant shopping opportunities to encourage an active lifestyle.

Senior apartments at The Virginian provide comfort and privacy while encouraging independent, active lifestyles. The facility is nestled in a picturesque natural setting with numerous walking trails and opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. The Virginian wants seniors to know they can stay active as they age and encourages residents to be as independent as they desire.

Individuals interested in learning more about an engaging independent living style and amenities are encouraged to visit The Virginian website. Additionally, a representative is available and can be reached by calling 703-385-9229.

About The Virginian: The Virginian has offered continued service to senior residents in the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. areas for over four decades. The state-of-the-art facility offers modern amenities and independent living spaces for seniors in their community with various amenities to improve residents’ quality of life.

Company: The Virginian

Address: 9229 Arlington Blvd.

City: Fairfax

State: VA

Zip Code: 22031

Phone: 703-385-9229