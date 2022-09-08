Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope and Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Industry Overview

The global organic chocolate confectionery market size was valued at USD 824.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing preference for healthy food products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Chocolate confectionery manufacturing companies conduct several marketing & promotional activities to increase the outreach of their products. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the market. The consumption of mainstream chocolate was nearly stable; however, the craft chocolate segment witnessed difficulties during the time. The global recession in 2020 affected the purchasing power of consumers. As per a report published by the National Confectioners Association in October 2020, seasonal demand for confectionery declined in the U.S. due to the pandemic.

As chocolate confectioneries are often consumed out of home or on the go, the sales of these products declined initially in 2020. Factors, such as growing consumerism and rising disposable incomes further strengthen the growth of the market. Besides, several market players have adopted strategies of branding their chocolate confectionery items in innovative ways, such as healthy variants.

Moreover, attractive product packaging, creative branding activities, and promotional events raise customer appetite for these chocolates. In addition, in this market, marketing campaigns aimed at children are gaining traction. Increasing awareness of the nutritive value of cocoa-rich chocolate is one of the several factors driving the market. Iron, magnesium, copper, and other minerals, such as potassium, phosphorous, and zinc, are abundant in dark chocolate.

Furthermore, dark chocolate is high in antioxidants, which help protect the skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Consumers in both developed and developing countries are becoming more health-conscious, thus, the demand for organic foods that are free of synthetic additives is on the rise. Furthermore, e-commerce has widened the opportunity for the producers by providing them an extensive selling distribution channel.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate confectionery market on the basis of product, type, distribution, channel, and region:

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Boxed

Molded Bars

Chips & Bites

Truffles & Cups

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Milk

Dark

White

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Organic Chocolate Confectionery Industry include

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Ltd.

Pana Organic

Original Beans

Doisy And Dam

Green and Black’s

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Love Cocoa

Daylesford Organic Ltd.

K’UL CHOCOLATE

Seed & Bean

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Equal Exchange Coop.

