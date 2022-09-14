Cunningham Law Group Helps Individuals Understand Social Security Disability Benefits

Halifax, Virginia, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cunningham Law Group is pleased to announce that they help individuals understand Social Security disability benefits. Many people who qualify miss essential benefits because they think they don’t qualify or don’t know how to apply successfully. Hiring an experienced lawyer can overcome these challenges.

Clients work with an experienced lawyer from Cunningham Law Group to determine if their disability qualifies for Social Security benefits. Once an individual has received answers to their questions and is confident they are eligible, the lawyer can help them fill out the paperwork and gather the required documentation to prove their claim. The lawyers are available to ensure individuals file promptly and have representation at hearings.

Individuals who received a denial for Social Security disability benefits can also work with Cunningham Law Group. Their team evaluates each case to identify and correct errors that led to the rejection. They then help individuals file an appeal or re-file their claim with a higher chance of success.

Anyone interested in learning about Social Security disability benefits can find out more by visiting the Cunningham Law Group website or calling 434-476-6446.

About Cunningham Law Group: Cunningham Law Group is a full-service law firm providing representation for Social Security claims and personal injury cases. Their experienced lawyers aim to help individuals get positive outcomes for their cases. Clients can trust the team to provide compassionate services from knowledgeable professionals.

Company: Cunningham Law Group

Address: 120 Edmunds Boulevard

City: Halifax

State: VA

Zip code: 24558

Telephone number: 434-476-6446

Toll-free number: 800-544-4262