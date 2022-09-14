Alert Protective Services Introduces New DIY Alarm Systems

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alert Protective Services proudly announces its brand new DIY alarm systems for homeowners. The security company provides affordable options to families by offering DIY alarm systems tailored to fit their most pressing needs.

The DIY home security kit from Alert Protective Services allows families to choose what products they need to make their homes feel more secure. Families select the products they want in their security package, and expert technicians preprogram each device and install intercommunication capabilities. The kit arrives at the homeowner’s house with installation instructions. Each product is individually tested to ensure it meets the rigorous standards of security professionals.

The DIY alarm systems from Alert Protective Services are easy to install without prior knowledge of how the systems work. However, Alert provides a team of security specialists who can help via the phone if needed.

Homeowners interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the Alert Protective Services website. Those who wish to speak with a representative may call 773-685-8383

About Alert Protective Services: Alert Protective Services opened its doors in 1982 with the idea of keeping Chicago’s families and businesses safe. It has grown to be one of Chicago’s leading security companies for over four decades. The company does more than provide security; it helps families protect what matters.

Company: Alert Protective Services

Address: 3833 N. Cicero Avenue

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Zip code: 60641

Telephone number: 773-685-8383

Fax number: 773-545-8940