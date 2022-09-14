Pena & Bromberg Offer SSDI and SSI Legal Services

Fresno, California, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Pena & Bromberg, a professional law corporation with offices throughout California, is pleased to announce they offer legal services for individuals seeking SSI or SSDI benefits. As board-certified experts, they help individuals at all levels of the Social Security disability process.

Pena & Bromberg offer comprehensive legal services to individuals attempting to obtain Social Security benefits. The legal team works with individuals at any level in the application process, including those previously denied benefits. Staff assists in filling out related paperwork and documentation to help prove eligibility and ensures clients submit documentation on time.

The legal team at Pena & Bromberg assists claimants with the application process, administrative hearings, appeals, and final approvals. Individuals who have become disabled may be eligible for SSI or SSDI benefits. The Pena & Bromberg team helps them assess their eligibility and get their benefits.

Individuals interested in obtaining more information about legal assistance applying for SSI or SSDI are encouraged to visit the website of Pena & Bromberg to request a free consultation. They may also reach a representative via phone by calling 559-314-2947,

About Pena& Bromberg: Peña & Bromberg was founded by attorney Jonathan Pena over ten years ago to serve those who need help the most. The office staff includes seven legal assistants and two clerks, each well-versed in Social Security law. They aim to help individuals qualify for benefits as quickly as possible.

Company: Pena & Bromberg

Address: 2440 Tulare St #320

City: Fresno

State: California

Zip code: 93721

Telephone number: 559-439-9700

Fax number: 559-439-9723