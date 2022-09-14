Restorative Dentistry Market Size to Hit $30.02 Billion by 2028 | Segmentation and Key Players Analysis

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Restorative Dentistry Industry Overview

The global restorative dentistry market size was valued at USD 16.17 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for implants and cosmetic dentistry is the key factor driving the market. The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral health diseases, rising focus on aesthetics, and rising dental tourism in the emerging markets. Furthermore, the development of advanced technological solutions will boost the growth of the market. According to the WHO, in May 2020, there have been more than 42,48,389 COVID-19 reported cases and 2,94,046 deaths globally.

This has negatively impacted the market growth due to lockdown. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many dentists were not going to the clinics for practice, instead, they were prescribing antibiotics and consultations remotely. Dental clinics were closed because dentists may become potential carriers of the disease and were at high risk for nosocomial infections. The risk is primarily due to dental interventions that include aerosol generation and handling of sharps. In addition, if preventive measures are not taken by the dentists and dental staff, the clinics can expose patients to cross-contamination.

The increasing prevalence of dental caries across the globe is expected to boost the demand for dental treatments. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, in 2017, the oral diseases impacted approximately 3.9 billion people globally, with untreated tooth decay impacting more than half of the world’s population, making it the most prevalent of all 291 conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. Thus, the growing prevalence of dental disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Regular dental checkups may grow the demand for dental procedures. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 84.9% of children aged between 2 and 17 years, nearly 64.0% adults from 18 to 64 years of age, and nearly 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above have had at least one visit to a dentist. The routine checkups mainly include root canals, crowns, dental fillings, maxillofacial procedures, and bonding treatments. Thus, regular dental checkups are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Various initiatives by major market players such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions are anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Ivoclar Vivadent launched four new milling machines. The launch helped with high accuracy to enable high-precision restorations. Such product launches are anticipated to propel market growth.

Restorative Dentistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Restorative Dentistry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomer Other Direct Restorative Materials Indirect Restorative Materials All-ceramic Metal Ceramic Metal Alloys Other Indirect Restorative Materials Biomaterials Bonding Agents/ Adhesives Impression Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Handpieces Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Equipment Mixing Equipment Articulating Equipment Other Equipment



Restorative Dentistry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Labs

Research and Teaching Institutes

Restorative Dentistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Restorative Dentistry market include

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Holding AG

GC Corporation

